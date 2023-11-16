'It's an honor': Pat Murphy makes his first official appearance as the new Brewers manager

MILWAUKEE — We're getting the first look into what the new Brewers era post-Craig Counsell will be like. Pat Murphy, the new club manager, gave his first press conference as the skipper.

“It’s an honor. It really is an honor. I understand how covered these jobs are, and I’ve had my eyes wide opened for the last 8 years here. And yea, it’s a great challenge," Murphy said.

The Brewers originally hired Muphy in 2015 as the bench coach. Murphy was also Counsell's coach during his playing time at Notre Dame.

Murphy is taking over for Counsell who left the team to coach the Chicago Cubs. Counsell took over the helm for the Brewers in 2014. He was the winningest coach in team history and led the Brew Crew to the playoffs in five of the last six seasons. Before taking over as coach, he played for the Brewers for six seasons.

The Cubs are hiring Counsell on a five-year, $8 million a year contract, officially making the 53-year-old the highest-paid manager in Major League Baseball. He will replace David Ross, who managed the Cubs from 2020 to 2023.

