It's almost 'Lights On' for West Allis' Candy Cane Lane

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The lights will soon be on in West Allis’ famed Candy Cane Lane. The nearly 300 house light display opens the Friday after Thanksgiving for another year of raising donations for the MACC fund.

Ken Perkl has been living in the center of Candy Cane Lane for almost two decades.

“You look down here, and it’s like Disney world,” said Perkl.

Decorating his home is his favorite time of year and he’s built quite the display - from hanging lights on his oak tree to constructing a living room for Santa Claus right on his front lawn.

Perkl says there is a lot that makes Candy Cane Lane special, but raising money for the MACC Fund is the most important part.

“It’s great to have the Christmas joy and all that stuff, but we’re here for a cause, we’re here to raise money for kids with cancer.”

He says over the last five years alone the display has collected around $770,000 dollars for the non-profit.

That money is hitting close to home for the Perkl family this year. His cousin’s 7th-month-old baby, Brooke, is fighting the disease and even traveling to other states to get treatment.

“She has cancer and she just flew to Cincinnati today,” Perkl said. “That’s what we’re for, for the kids with cancer. That’s why we do all this stuff.”

The lights will be on until December 25th for everyone to enjoy and donate to a good cause.

Viewers can choose to drive or walk through the display located at 96th Street to 92nd Street and Montana Avenue to Oklahoma Avenue.

Hours:

6-9 p.m. Monday - Thursday

6-10 p.m. Fridays

5-10 p.m. Saturdays

5-9 p.m. Sundays

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip