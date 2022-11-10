Candy Cane Lane returns to West Allis this month!

WEST ALLIS — From Nov. 25 through Dec. 25, you can head to West Allis and check out Candy Cane Lane!

Residents of more than 300 homes will decorate their homes and cover their lawns with candy canes, in an effort to raise money for the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer).

The tradition has been going on since 1984 when a group got together and decorated their trees like candy canes, in honor of a neighborhood child who was diagnosed with cancer. Since then, the tradition has only grown.

In fact, last year was the second-highest fundraising year, with more than $158,000 raised for the MACC Fund.

You can walk or drive through the area, and make donations to the MACC Fund at the same time.

Candy Cane Lane is bordered by Montana Avenue, Oklahoma Avenue, 96th Street, and 92nd Street. The MACC Fund donation spot can be found near 96th and Manitoba.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip