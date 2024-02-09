“It’s all gone.” Evansville residents dealing with significant tornado damage.

At least 20 homes and business have been damaged by an historic tornado that touched down in Evansville Thursday night.

Symone Woolridge, TMJ4 Tornado Damage in Evansville

One of those affected is Ron Arndt, a homeowner and landlord who is dealing with damage to his outbuildings and rental properties.

Tornado damage to the property of Ron Arndt

Arndt told TMJ4’s Symone Woolridge that he has good tenants, but “can’t provide a home for them anymore.”

Symone Woolridge, TMJ4 Downed trees in Evansville

He told Symone, “It’s something that I’ve worked on for 10, 15 years. And it’s all gone.”

Symone Woolridge, TMJ4 Tornado damage to barn

You can watch their full interview above.

Symone Woolridge, TMJ4 Tree down due to tornado

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip