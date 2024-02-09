Watch Now
“It’s all gone.” Evansville residents dealing with significant tornado damage.

TMJ4's Symone Woolridge spoke to residents dealing with significant damage after a historic tornado touch down in Rock County.
Posted at 8:04 AM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 09:34:31-05

At least 20 homes and business have been damaged by an historic tornado that touched down in Evansville Thursday night.

Tornado Damage in Evansville
Tornado Damage in Evansville

One of those affected is Ron Arndt, a homeowner and landlord who is dealing with damage to his outbuildings and rental properties.

Tornado damage to the property of Ron Arndt

Arndt told TMJ4’s Symone Woolridge that he has good tenants, but “can’t provide a home for them anymore.”

Downed trees in Evansville
Downed trees in Evansville

He told Symone, “It’s something that I’ve worked on for 10, 15 years. And it’s all gone.”

Tornado damage to barn
Tornado damage to barn

You can watch their full interview above.

Tree down due to tornado
Tree down due to tornado

