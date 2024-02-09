Power outages and damages linger amid historic tornado touchdown

EVANSVILLE, Rock County — According to Rock County officials, at least 20 homes and businesses have been damaged due to a tornado touching down in Evansville on Thursday, Feb 8.

They have also received reports of about 25 buildings, power lines, and other structures damaged.

The tornado was reported to be moving northeast at speeds of up to 45 MPH.

As of 10 p.m. on Thursday, around 200 people were reported to still be without power, according to Alliant Energy. At one point, over 1,000 people were without power.

According to the National Weather Service, you should do the following after a tornado occurs:



Stay Informed: Continue to listen to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay updated about tornado watches and warnings. Multiple rounds of thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes are possible during severe weather outbreaks.

Continue to listen to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay updated about tornado watches and warnings. Multiple rounds of thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes are possible during severe weather outbreaks. Contact Your Family and Loved Ones : Let your family and close friends know that you're okay so they can help spread the word. Text messages or social media are more reliable forms of communication than phone calls.

: Let your family and close friends know that you're okay so they can help spread the word. Text messages or social media are more reliable forms of communication than phone calls. Assess the Damage: After the threat of tornadoes has ended, check to see if your property has been damaged. When walking through storm damage, wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, and sturdy shoes. Contact local authorities if you see power lines down. Stay out of damaged buildings. Be aware of insurance scammers if your property has been damaged.

After the threat of tornadoes has ended, check to see if your property has been damaged. When walking through storm damage, wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, and sturdy shoes. Contact local authorities if you see power lines down. Stay out of damaged buildings. Be aware of insurance scammers if your property has been damaged. Help Your Neighbor: If you come across people who are injured and you are properly trained, provide first aid to victims if needed until emergency response teams arrive.

