'It's actually a nightmare'; Neighbor reacts to another serious crash near 27th and Cleveland

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a crash that sent a 6-year-old to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday morning.

Broken car parts are scattered around S 27th Street and W Cleveland Avenue. Police say this stems from a driver ignoring a red light and causing a serious crash.

Surveillance video shows the driver of a silver Nissan blow through the red light just as a blue pickup truck is crossing the intersection.

"Ugh that's just disheartening," Janet Rebholz said.

Rebholz lives near the intersection. She said the news was heartbreaking but not surprising. She said reckless drivers fly through the intersection every single day.

"It's actually a nightmare,” she explained.

She said it’s a nightmare caused by drivers, not the intersection.

"They're in a hurry probably to get nowhere. Where they should leave five to ten minutes earlier than what they need to. And they don't need to be driving like maniacs,” Rebholz explained.

Reckless drivers have changed her daily route. She takes the long way to and from her home.

"We will literally just go through the intersection. We don't even try to turn on the intersection,” Rebholz said.

Avoiding the intersection is all she can do nowadays to avoid speeding drivers. She said she has reached out to the city about drivers in her neighborhood.

"It's very frustrating that to me, they're not doing enough to deter the reckless driving,” Rebholz explained.

MPD said the 34-year-old driver who ran the red light was arrested and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

