Milwaukee crash: 6-year-old in critical condition, driver arrested

TMJ4 News
Posted at 3:53 PM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 16:53:28-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a crash that sent a 6-year-old to the hospital in critical condition.

According to MPD, the crash happened at 8:35 a.m., near S. 27th St. & W. Cleveland Ave on Wednesday, April 3.

Police said a silver Nissan ran a red light and struck a blue Dodge pickup truck.

The passenger of the Nissan, a 6-year-old, was taken to a local hospital, and remains in critical condition.

The driver of the Nissan, a 34-year-old woman, was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

TMJ4 has a crew headed to the scene to learn more information.

