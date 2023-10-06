'It's a miracle': 9-year-old boy hit by suspected drunk driver is back home, recovering

WEST ALLIS — The 9-year-old boy who was hit by a suspected drunk driver last weekend is out of the hospital and home.

Doctors and family members are calling it a true miracle, after he was unresponsive and intubated for his first 24 hours in the hospital.

"They said to hope for the best, and all we can do is hope for the best," Kathy Rom recalled.

That's what doctors told Rom about her grandson, Ben Modl, earlier this week.

He suffered several fractures to his skull, internal bleeding, head trauma and other injuries.

"We found out yesterday that Ben was going to come home, and I just shake and tremble inside because I'm so happy. I didn't expect him to be coming home this soon," Rom said.

Rom and other family members are calling this an act of God.

"I was so happy I started to cry, I couldn't believe it. It was a miracle. This is a miracle," Rom explained.

Family tells TMJ4 that this wouldn't be possible without everyone's support this past week.

"I feel in my heart I need to thank everybody out there who prayed for Ben and supported us through all of this, and because of all these prayers, I believe God touched him, and said I'm going to heal him and he did," Rom added.

It's a true miracle for Ben and his family. Now, a long road of recovery is ahead. Rom said they're expected to see several specialists and doctors for the forseeable future.If you'd like to help Ben and his family pay for medical expenses, click here.

"He's exhausted, he's tired, he sleeps a lot, and he has a long way to go, but with the grade of God, he's gonna get there," Rom said.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip