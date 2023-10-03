'Ben didn't ask for any of this': Family shares fundraiser for 9-year-old struck by suspected drunk driver

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A 9-year-old boy is awake and has a long road to recovery after he was hit by a suspected drunk driver while riding his bike.

Ben Modl was riding his bike near 84th and National in West Allis Sunday when he was hit by a 73-year-old man, who is suspected of driving drunk. Charges have not been filed by the Milwaukee County District's Attorney yet.

Family Ben Modl, 9, has a long road to recovery ahead after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while he rode his bike on October 1st.

On Tuesday, Modl's family shared the following statement with TMJ4 News:

"[Ben] was intubated for 24 hours and unresponsive for most of that... once they decided it would be better to check his brain functions without sedation.. they slowly reduced that and woke him and removed the breathing tube. He has a long road to recovery."

Also on Tuesday, Modl's family organized a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with medical costs.

"I'm creating this to help ensure Ben's LONG road to a hopefully full recovery will not be hindered in any way by any financial burdens or glitches not covered by insurance,etc and to help make this load any lighter for Ben and his Dad and brothers," Lisa Modl, the fundraiser's organizer, shared.

"Ben didn't ask for any of this. He was just being a normal kid and then this happened. Thank you for all the prayers,concern and well wishes. It means the world to our whole family."

You can donate to the fundraiser here.

Neighbors said that the intersection where Ben was hit is complicated, and they want to see better signage to warn drivers.

"We need more signs and also to give attention," Abdelrida Hussein recommended.

"Take care or slow down, in front of you, kids playing. That's good, especially in the park," Sally Hussein said.

