73-year-old arrested for OWI after hitting child on bike Sunday

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A 9-year-old boy is seriously injured after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. It happened Sunday afternoon near 84th and National in West Allis.

West Allis Police said they took the 73-year-old man suspected of hitting the child into custody, but charges have not been filed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office yet.

TMJ4 talked to nearby neighbors who said that particular intersection is tricky.

"We are so careful when we drive. Sometimes we take this side, not this side, because we want to be careful of the kids," Sally Hussein said.

Sally Hussein and her husband have lived across the street from the Joyce Ann Radtke Skate Park in West Allis for years. They said there are always kids playing there.

"20, 25 sometimes. Almost time, at least, 10 to 15, at least. Sometimes it's 25 to 30," Sally Hussein recalls.

On Sunday, things took a turn for the worst, when a 9-year-old was riding his bike and trying to cross 84th Street when was hit by a car.

"I see the bike on the ground, and I see the red truck. They still talked with the driver here and made a test for the drunk," Abdelrida Hussein said.

Neighbors said that this intersection is complicated and they want to see better signage to warn drivers.

"We need more signs and also to give attention," Abdelrida Hussein recommended.

"Take care or slow down, in front of you, kids playing. That's good, especially in the park," Sally Hussein said.

