'It's a blessing': Teen shot on Water Street graduates high school

MILWAUKEE — A teenager who was shot on Water Street last month graduated from high school Thursday.

18-year-old Dashun James walked across the stage to receive his diploma from Bradley Tech High School.

"It felt wonderful, it's like a dream come true," James said. "I've been waiting on this day since I was young."

A few weeks ago, James was heading home from watching the Milwaukee Bucks game with friends. He was caught in the crossfire and got shot in the hip. He could barely walk.

Now he's doing much better.

"I'm just going through therapy, feeling better, getting up every day and working on it, underwater therapy," James said. "My leg gets numb when I sit on it too long."

James was one of 17 people shot in that particular shooting on Water Street last month.

He's set to leave for college in Michigan next week where he is playing basketball. He says his coach will have him work with a physical therapist.

"It's a blessing, because you know, if the bullet would have entered any other way, I probably wouldn't be here right now," James said. "So I'm just grateful to be here, and have fun with my friends and my family."

