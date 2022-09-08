'It's a bit surreal': England natives visiting Milwaukee reflect on Queen Elizabeth's death

Queen Elizabeth died Thursday at her country home in Scotland.

She passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. It was clear Thursday morning her health was grave as the royal family rushed to her side.

Steve Parsons/AP Queen Elizabeth II speaks during an audience at Windsor Castle where she met the incoming and outgoing Defence Service Secretaries, Wednesday Feb. 16, 2022. (Steve Parsons, Pool via AP)

For generations of people, Queen Elizabeth was the only British monarch they have known and she was universally loved. It has been said the British and Americans are people separated by a common language. However, in Bay View, the football (soccer) bar "Highbury Pub" is a touchstone for those thousands of miles from home on a momentous day in British history.

On Thursday, Nick and Alexander Bayley found themselves hearing the news from half a world away.

"It's a bit surreal, really," Nick said. "Sitting here in a bar in Milwaukee, hearing the queen died. A lot of people thought she would live quite a long time. Her mother lived to be over 100."

The father and son are from 20 miles outside of London. They recently landed in Milwaukee to go to a Brewers game. They paused to reflect on what the queen meant for their country.

"I'm not sure it's sunk in, to be honest," Alexander said. "I don't know. Maybe when I get back to the UK and see if there's a different attitude toward the royals. Maybe it will feel different. Maybe the first time I sing the national anthem and have to sing different words it will sink in at that point."

Down the bar, Jaz Singh had been watching the news since Wednesday. He was surprised at how quickly the queen passed and the world changed.

"I was really worried when I heard last night she was in the hospital," Singh said. "I was dreading it would be quickly. Unfortunately, that's the way it turned out."

Now his country will have to adjust to a change it has not had to face in most people's lifetimes: a new king with goodwill that needs to be earned.

"I think it's going to be a difficult transition, especially with his (Charles') background, what happened with Diana. I just hope it works out smoothly."

