Queen Elizabeth II's life in photos [GALLERY]

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh travel in a carriage during celebrations for the Silver Jubilee in London, June 7 1977. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022 (AP Photo, File) Robert Rider Rider/AP

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks to U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden during a reception with the G7 leaders at the Eden Project in Cornwall, England, June 11, 2021, during the G7 summit. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Jack Hill/Pool via AP, File) Jack Hill/AP

FILE - Queen Elizabeth smiles as she sits alongside U.S. President Bill Clinton at a dinner in the Guildhall in Portsmouth, England, commemorating the 50th anniversary of D-Day, June 4, 1994. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File) Doug Mills/AP

FILE - In this photo dated May 1977, U.S. President Jimmy Carter, right, and Queen Elizabeth II stand with French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing, at Buckingham Palace in London. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo, File) Anonymous/AP

Kirsty O'Connor/Pool Photo via AP

FILE - U.S. President Ronald Reagan, on Centennial, and Queen Elizabeth II, on Burmese, go horseback riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle, England, June 8, 1982. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty, File) Bob Daugherty/AP

FILE - Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President John Kennedy as they pose at Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 1961. The Kennedy's were dinner guests of the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo, File) AP

FILE - In this 1970 photo, Queen Elizabeth II, left, reacts with U.S. President Richard Nixon, at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo, File) an/AP

FILE - Queen Elizabeth II, center, walks with U.S. President John F. Kennedy, right, and his wife Jacqueline Kennedy, as they enter an ante-room in Buckingham Palace, London, June 5, 1961, before a dinner given by the Queen in honour of the visiting President and his wife. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo, File) Anonymous/AP

FILE - U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome Queen Elizabeth II for a reciprocal dinner at Winfield House in London, May 25, 2011. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File) Charles Dharapak/AP

FILE - Queen Elizabeth II, and U.S. President Barack Obama attend a state banquet in Buckingham Palace, London, May 24, 2011. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Lewis Whyld, Pool, File) Lewis Whyld/AP

FILE - Queen Elizabeth II, left, waves from the balcony of the White House, in Washington as she stands with U.S. President Gerald Ford and first lady Betty Ford on July 7, 1976. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Staff/Green, File) J Walter Green/AP

FILE - Queen Elizabeth II, second left, stands with, West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, left, U.S. President Ronald Reagan, second right, and Britain's Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at London's Buckingham Palace, prior to a dinner with summit leaders June 10, 1984. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo, File) AP

FILE - Britain's Prince Charles, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations in central London, June 5, 2012. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022 (AP Photo/Stefan Wermuth, Pool, File) STEFAN WERMUTH/AP

FILE - Britain's Princess Elizabeth, holds her daugher Princess Anne after her christening, at Buckingham Palace, in London, Oct. 23, 1950. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo, File) AP

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, wearing the scarlet tunic of the Grenadiers, holds up 12-week-old son Prince Edward to the crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace in London, June 13, 1964 after the traditional Trooping the Color ceremony at nearby Horse Guards Parade. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo, File) AP

FILE - Britain's Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, after their wedding, Nov. 20, 1947. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo, File) AP

FILE - Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, kneeling, places his hands between those of Queen Elizabeth II, his wife, as he swears homage, during the Queen's Coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, in London, June 2, 1953. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo, File) AP

FILE - Princess Elizabeth, centre, age 11, appears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation of her father, King George VI, right, in London, May 12, 1937. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo, File) AP

FILE - President Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth II inspect a Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, July 13, 2018. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File) Matt Dunham/AP

FILE - In this Thursday Oct. 15, 2020 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down, England, to view the Energetics Enclosure and display of weaponry and tactics used in counter intelligence. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP, file) Ben Stansall/AP

