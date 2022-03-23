'It worked out for both sides': Davante Adams shares excitement to be with Raiders following Packers departure

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Davante Adams shared his excitement to be a Las Vegas Raider on Tuesday during an introductory media conference at team's facility.

It has been five days since the blockbuster trade. The Green Bay Packers traded Adams for the first round pick (No. 22 overall) and a second round pick (No. 53 overall) in the 2022 draft.

ESPN reports that Adams said he and Derek Carr did not "scheme" to get him traded from the Packers to the Raiders for a reunion of Fresno State Bulldogs.

Adams still made mention of Green Bay and expressed his gratitude for his time with the Packers.

"But obviously, me playing in Green Bay, a great situation, having, you know, the greatest quarterback to play the game (Aaron Rodgers), that's a dream in itself. So, I'll never take away anything away from, anything Green Bay gave me, or Aaron gave me. It was an amazing opportunity to work over there and do what I did for almost a decade. But, you know, things change sometimes. It's not the first time that an impactful player to an organization had to leave. I feel like it worked out for both sides, ultimately."

Having grown up in California less than 30 miles from the Oakland Coliseum, Adams said he was a "lifelong" Raiders fan, ESPN reports.

"It is a dream to be a Raider, man," Adams said. "It's a dream come true. In a third-grade yearbook, I said I wanted to be a, you know, an NFL star or an NBA star. And I was wearing a Charles Woodson jersey at the time. So, it's been documented forever, so I guess you can say it was meant to be."

Adams gave his official goodbye to Green Bay on Instagram on Saturday, calling his time with Green Bay "one of the greatest honors of my life."

In part, Adams said "I can’t thank you [the Packers organization] enough for seeing in me what no one else did. That phone call back in 2014 was one of my most memorable moments and I promised myself then that I would do everything in my power to repay you for taking a chance on me."

The wide-receiver said that even in the tough times with the Packers, they never failed to have his back and for that, he is "forever grateful."

Adams thanked his teammates who he says made coming to work every day worth it.

"The relationships I’ve made here will stick with me for the rest of my life and I’m incredibly lucky to have gone to battle with you every Sunday," Adams said in his post.

Finally, Adams thanked the Packers fans. He thanked fans for making him and his family feel at home in Green Bay and said Green Bay will forever have a special place in his heart.

"Putting on the green and gold jersey and competing for you has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Adams said. "I can never repay you for your gratitude, but just know that this city will forever hold a special place in my heart. As I say farewell today, I can only hope that I’ve made all of you as proud of me as I am to have represented the city for the past eight years."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip