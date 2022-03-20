'One of the greatest honors of my life': Davante Adams thanks Green Bay, fans

GREEN BAY — Davante Adams has given his official goodbye to Green Bay after the former Packers wide receiver posted on Instagram calling his time with Green Bay "one of the greatest honors of my life."

Adams posted on Instagram Saturday night expressing his excitement for his new journey with the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams, however, also took a moment to reflect on his time in Green Bay.

In part, Adams said "I can’t thank you [the Packers organization] enough for seeing in me what no one else did. That phone call back in 2014 was one of my most memorable moments and I promised myself then that I would do everything in my power to repay you for taking a chance on me."

The wide-receiver said that even in the tough times with the Packers, they never failed to have his back and for that, he is "forever grateful."

Adams thanked his teammates who he says made coming to work every day worth it.

"The relationships I’ve made here will stick with me for the rest of my life and I’m incredibly lucky to have gone to battle with you every Sunday," Adams said in his post.

Finally, Adams thanked the Packers fans. He thanked fans for making him and his family feel at home in Green Bay and said Green Bay will forever have a special place in his heart.

"Putting on the green and gold jersey and competing for you has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Adams said. "I can never repay you for your gratitude, but just know that this city will forever hold a special place in my heart. As I say farewell today, I can only hope that I’ve made all of you as proud of me as I am to have represented the city for the past eight years."

Thank you Davante for everything! You will be missed.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip