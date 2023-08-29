'It was like, what a miracle': Man explains what he found after apartment fire

KENOSHA, Wis. — Twenty-one people are looking for a new place to live after a fire ripped through their apartment building in Kenosha. The 16-unit apartment building is located on 39th Avenue.

According to the Kenosha Fire Department, it happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Investigators tell TMJ4 that the fire started after a cigarette wasn't disposed of properly. The fire department says the building was a total loss.

"I looked and saw smoke coming out of one of the apartment closets to the east. And then it slowly got further on and then the fire truck came and cut a chunk out of the hallway and flames engulfed the whole building," explained neighbor, Gabby Kelley.

Kelley watched the structure go up in flames from across her parking lot. She lives near the complex that caught on fire.

"To realize that's all your life up in smoke, gone"

The fire department believes that the building is a total loss. And Mike Hervat, the building foreman, agrees.

"Obviously words can't explain the devastation of it all. I mean just to imagine what they're going through. I can't," Mike Hervat said.

Many of the floors and ceilings are completely gone. Everyone is grateful that all of the residents made it.

"Everyone made it out safe, so that’s the most important thing. No injuries or anything like that," said Hervat.

About 48 hours later, a pleasant surprise. Mia, a 12-year-old cat, was rescued Monday afternoon by Hervat.

"How demolished the building is and especially that apartment where the two floors fell through and everything. The cat was still exactly where they thought it would be. Going in there and seeing exactly where she was. It was like, what a miracle. "

A miracle indeed. Mia's owner can now breathe a sigh of relief.

"Hope. A little peace of mind. Everything isn't lost," Hervat explained.

As far as the residents go, the American Red Cross is assisting all the residents in various ways.

