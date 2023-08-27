Crews respond to Kenosha apartment fire

KENOSHA, Wis. — According to Kenosha Police, officers responded to a call for a 16-unit apartment building on fire near 89th and 39th avenues in Kenosha around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

All residents were evacuated and no injuries have been reported. Kenosha police say the building is a total loss.

The American Red Cross is helping 8 families, and 13 people overall with housing needs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

