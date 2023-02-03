Is it cold enough to cancel school? Here's what you can and can't do in these frigid temps

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Extremely cold temperatures have moved into Southeastern Wisconsin, with many areas feeling temps around 10 degrees or colder. Take the wind chill into account, and it feels like -20 to -30 degrees across the area.

With the cold temperatures, many kiddos are probably hoping to not have school and you may be wondering what you can, and can't, do when it's this cold outside. Well, we gathered some facts for you to help answer those questions.

First, the burning question.

How cold does it have to be to cancel school in Wisconsin?

According to the National Weather Service, schools should cancel classes for the day when the wind chill hits a sustained -35 degrees Fahrenheit. A few years ago, TMJ4 News spoke with a few local superintendents who said they follow the NWS when making closure decisions.

With wind chills not expected to get quite that low, we likely won't see any school closures. Just to be sure though, check out the TMJ4 News closures page.

Is it too cold to walk my dog?

This question is not as easy to answer given there are many different types of dogs. But here's what we found... if you have a medium to large size dog with a thick fur coat, you can take a 30-minute walk when temperatures are above 20 degrees. Below that, you should limit how much time your dog spends outdoors.

If you have a small dog with a thin coat, consider shortening walks once the temperatures dip below 45 degrees. When temps are below freezing, Stella & Chewy's says to limit walks to 15 minutes or less.

Based on what we've read, -30 degree wind chills are likely going to be too cold for you and your animal. Stay inside!

How quickly can you get frostbite when it's this cold?

According to the National Weather Service, when wind chills are near -25 degrees, exposed skin can get frostbite within 15 minutes.

National Weather Service This chart shows how quickly you can get frostbite based on wind chill temperatures.

Other tips for staying safe this winter

Ahead of the cold temperatures, We Energies sent out a press release with some safety tips for the public. The news release addresses topics like space heaters, oven safety, and carbon monoxide dangers.

First and foremost, We Energies said to make sure your carbon monoxide detectors are working properly. The company also recommended learning the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

When trying to keep warm, you may use space heaters, heated blankets, or even your oven. We Energies said never to use a stove or oven to heat your home. It's not only inefficient, but it could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

When using space heaters, make sure to only use newer models that have safety features like automatic shutoff. Always keep space heaters at least six feet away from flammable materials like curtains and blankets. Plug your heater directly into the wall, not extension cords or power strips, and place it on a flat surface away from kids and animals.

If you are using a heated blanket, always turn them off when not in use. Keep pets away from them, as their teeth and claws could puncture wires and cause damage.

And if you are looking for a simple, efficient way to keep your home warm, We Energies says to simply open all your curtains. Let the sun in! Then, at night, close them to help retain the heat.

