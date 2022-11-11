INTERACTIVE MAP: Where to see the Milwaukee area's best holiday lights

WISCONSIN — The holiday season is quickly approaching, and with that, many holiday events! Southeastern Wisconsin is already gearing up for what will likely be another busy Christmas season filled with plenty of cheer.

Like usual, there are plenty of local businesses that plan on setting up large Christmas displays for the public to enjoy. Here, We have compiled a list and created a map of all the locations where you can enjoy the beauty of Christmas lights!

1. Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival

Milwaukee's holiday lights festival returns to Downtown Milwaukee on Nov. 17! Through Jan. 1, you can visit Pere Marquette Park, Zeidler Union Square, and Cathedral Square for dazzling lights and interactive displays.

2. Winter Wonders at Boerner Botanical Gardens

From Nov. 18 through Jan. 1, you can head to the Boerner Botanical Gardens to check out their Winter Wonders holiday lights display! This year's display includes over 1 million LED lights, and is 1.4 miles long. There's a new snow flurry tunnel and a snack-pack add-on option! Check out the display daily from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

3. Candy Cane Lane

From Nov. 25 through Dec. 25, you can head to West Allis and check out Candy Cane Lane! Residents of more than 300 homes will decorate their homes and cover their lawns with candy canes, in an effort to raise money for the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer).

4. Country Christmas

Country Christmas is Wisconsin's largest outdoor drive-through display and it's open Nov. 18 through Jan. 1. You can drive, walk, or take a wagon through the light show between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays.

5. Enchantment in the Park

Washington County's premier holiday lights event is returning on Nov. 25! Enchantment in the Park will once again take over West Bend through Dec. 24. You can walk or drive through the course and check out all the lights. Plus, new this year is a 40' Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer!

6. Christmas at Kemper

Christmas at Kemper returns to Kenosha on Nov. 26! Tour the Durkee Mansion all decorated for the holidays and visit the Gallery of Trees from Nov. 27 through Dec. 4. Also this year, the Kemp Center will host a Winter Wonderland Ball.

7. Making Spirits Bright

Making Spirits Bright runs daily from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Sheboygan. Visitors can drive through and check out the light show. Admission is free, but food donations are encouraged for the Sheboygan County Food Bank.

8. Miller Valley Holiday Lites

Miller Valley's drive-through Holiday Lites show begins Dec. 2 and will run through Dec. 25. The show will run from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. every night through Dec. 27. However, due to COVID-19, there will be no brewery tours or tastings this year.

9. Rotary Botanical Gardens' Holiday Light Show

Janesville's Rotary Botanical Gardens is hosting a holiday light show this year, Nov. 22 through Dec. 30! You can visit the display between 4:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. and check out the more than 1.2 million lights, themed displays, and animations.

10. Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights

Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights is taking over Jellystone Park™ Campground & Resort in Caledonia. The show will be open from Nov. 19 through Jan. 1 but will be closed on Christmas eve and day. They're open daily from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

