Inmate found dead in Milwaukee County Jail

MILWAUKEE — The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is leading an investigation after an inmate was found dead in his cell at the Milwaukee County Jail (MCJ) on Sunday.

A 49-year-old man was found unresponsive in his single-occupied cell just before 6:30 a.m. There were no obvious signs of injury or trauma, so a medical emergency was declared.

MCJ personnel began lifesaving measures, including CPR and use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), until the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived on scene. The man could not be revived and was pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m.

The 49-year-old was detained on two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. He was being held on a $1.5 million bond since October.

