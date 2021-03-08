Infant girl critically injured, two others seriously in Milwaukee OWI crash

MILWAUKEE — A three-and-a-half-month-old infant is in the hospital with "critical" injuries after the speeding driver of the car the girl was in lost control and crashed into a parked vehicle in Milwaukee Monday afternoon, police said. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Milwaukee Police Captain David Salazar said at a press briefing Monday that the driver was speeding along the 3300 block of West Greenfield Avenue around 12:30 p.m. and attempted to pass another vehicle. That's when he lost control and drove into a parked, unoccupied vehicle.

Three occupants of his vehicle were injured: a 27-year-old woman and a four-year-old girl sustained serious injuries, while the three-and-a-half-month-old girl suffered critical injuries. All three are now in the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested at the scene of the crash for OWI - causing great bodily harm. Salazar said charges are being referred against him to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. He was not injured in the crash, police say.

Captain Salazar said this incident is "typical reckless driving" and is avoidable in the city. He asked people to be careful while driving, adding parents should put their children in safety restraints.

Milwaukee police also reminded residents of the department's new 'Traffic Safety Unit,' which was recently created to crack down on reckless driving in the city.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip