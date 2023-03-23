Indoor park with 24-foot slides coming to Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — It's like a water park... but without water. Wauwatosa could soon be getting an indoor park featuring slides that are 24-feet tall.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, Slick City is looking to open an indoor park featuring slides similar to that of the giant slide at State Fair Park.

The BizJournal said the park would consist of 10 "dry" slides including a launch that rockets sliders into the air, bowl and twist switchback slides like found in water parks, and a racing slide similar to the one at the State Fair.

The indoor park still needs city approvals, but if approved, the new park could open in late fall. Slick City would renovate 1435 N 113th Street near Mayfair Road. It would be the fifth U.S. location for the Slick City concept.

“We anticipate announcing a few more markets outside of Milwaukee in the next few months,” said Bon Launsby, a former Wisconsin resident who owns 15 different entertainment centers under three different brands.

In addition to the slides, there would be bouncy floors, a soft play area for younger children, zip lines, trapezes, swings, and mini go-carts.

Launsby said the core market for the slide parks is kids aged 5-16. However, the current locations are getting older visitors as well. He told the BizJournal that about 24%-30% of visitors are 18 or older, and consist of lots of parents, friend groups, dates, and corporate events.

Should the Wauwatosa location be approved, it will employ more than 60 people plus two full-time and four part-time managers.

The proposal is expected to be reviewed during the April 10 Wauwatosa Planning Commission meeting.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip