WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha Police Department was dispatched to a Meijer store on Thursday evening after they received a call from an adult male saying that he was armed with a knife and had taken a hostage.

Waukesha police shot a 21-year-old man they say had a knife and took a shopper hostage inside the store Thursday night. Witnesses say the man was running around the store, going after people with a weapon.

TMJ4 Waukesha Police shoot a man they say had a knife inside the grocery store.

Friday morning, the Meijer store reopened in Waukesha.

Witnesses Ryan Klenz and Susan Phipps were shopping when the situation unfolded. They say the incident began near the front of the store, where the suspect had a confrontation with a Meijer employee.

Watch: Witnesses describe a ‘knife attack’ inside Waukesha Meijer that led to police shooting

Witnesses describe ‘knife attack’ inside Waukesha Meijer that led to police shooting

"One of the workers, I believe he was one of the managers, said that when he exited the bathroom, that he did try to attack him and slice him," Klenz said.

TMJ4 Ryan Klenz was shopping inside the Meijer store when he saw the man with the knife and police running after him.

Multiple witnesses said they heard the commotion and then saw the suspect running through the store with a knife.

"I heard a lot of commotion. I heard a lot of people screaming," Phipps said.

"He was kind of zig-zagging and trying to go after different people," Klenz said.

Police chased the suspect into an aisle where a 59-year-old man was shopping.

"That guy was kind of fighting off the suspect and was kind of taken hostage at that moment," Klenz said.

Klenz did not see the exact moment police opened fire, but he and many others in the store heard the shots.

TMJ4 Susan Phipps was shopping inside Meijer when she heard gunshots.

"I heard three loud pops, and I knew right away they were gunshots," Phipps said.

I did see video of the aftermath that is too graphic to air. The victim's hand appeared to be severely injured. Police say they are still determining if the man was cut or shot.

TMJ4 Waukesha County Sheriff Deputy stands outside the Meijer grocery store where a 21-year-old man with a knife was shot. (Jul. 30, 2026)

"Obviously scary, unfortunate situation to be in," Klenz said.

Waukesha police say the 21-year-old suspect's name is not being released. He remains in the hospital in critical condition. Greenfield Police have taken over the investigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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