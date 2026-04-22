The Wisconsin chapter of Gift of Adoption raised $60,000 during its 10th annual fundraiser on Sunday, April 19th, to help families afford the high costs of adoption.

The event, titled "There's Nothing Trivial About Adoption," featured special guest speaker Rachel Cartwright and her mother, Claire Sardina. Their family inspired the hit movie "Song Sung Blue."

"Gift of adoption is such a wonderful charity, and I am so honored to be here," Cartwright said.

Watch: Wisconsin Gift of Adoption fundraiser raises $60,000 to help local families with high adoption costs

Gift of Adoption holds fundraiser

Cartwright shared her personal adoption story at the event. Decades ago, she chose open adoption twice so her children could grow up together with the parents she selected for them. Her son and his parents attended the fundraiser.

Patrick Koenig

"I knew it was the right thing. I never regretted it," Cartwright said.

"I hope that they understand how much love is involved. That's the most important part, it's all love," Cartwright said.

Gift of Adoption raises money to help families cross the finish line to complete an adoption, a journey that can cost up to $45,000.

"Adoptions are quite costly. And they've grown in cost year over year, we raise a lot of funds and give them away," Alyce Whittow said.

Susan Kim

Whittow serves as the board president for the Wisconsin chapter of Gift of Adoption.

"There's a lot of adoptions interwoven in our family tapestry. It's something we feel very passionate about," Whittow said.

"I hope I can reach one young lady who is out there wondering in her heart what the right thing to do might be, is that she might hear my voice and know that adoption can be the most beautiful story anyone's ever written," Cartwright said.

Cartwright's mother, Claire, entertained the crowd by singing some classics.

I was honored to emcee the event.

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