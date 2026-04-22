‘We haven’t slept’: Sussex, Lisbon residents still cleaning up one week after tornado

SUSSEX — One week after an EF-2 tornado tore through Sussex and Lisbon, cleanup is still underway across neighborhoods lined with debris and downed trees.

The National Weather Service said the tornado packed winds up to 120 mph, cutting a path through the area in minutes and leaving behind damage to homes and infrastructure.

Across Sussex, large piles of branches sit at the curb as residents work to clear properties and dry out flooded basements.

“I’ve never seen what’s happened in the subdivision with these trees,” said Darlene Oberneder, who has lived in the neighborhood for decades. “I haven’t slept well.”

TMJ4 News Darlene Oberneder

Nearby, Colleen Chojnacki was home when the giant tree in their front yard fell to the ground durign the storm.

"We started cutting up branches already down and had a few friends pop up," she said.

“It’s a constant noise of chainsaws everywhere."

TMJ4 News Colleen Chojnacki

New data from IMPACT 211 shows the broader impact of the storm across southeast Wisconsin.

Since April 14, the organization has collected 384 damage reports in Milwaukee County alone, including 219 utility disruptions and 199 structural damage reports. Many callers requested financial assistance and cleanup supplies.

In Waukesha County — where Sussex and Lisbon are located — IMPACT 211 has received 17 damage reports so far, along with additional reports in surrounding counties.

County officials say crews are continuing to assess damage and support recovery efforts across homes, businesses, and infrastructure.

“It makes me feel sad, but we're OK. Nothing happened to us or the house,” Chojnacki said.

Local officials are now focusing on the next phase of recovery.

Brush pickup began this week in Lisbon and will continue for several weeks.

In Sussex, a special brush pickup is scheduled to begin on April 27, with crews expected to make one pass through the community.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip