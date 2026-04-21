Impact 211 receives nearly 400 damage reports across Milwaukee County as residents ask for assistance

Impact 211 has received 384 damage reports from Milwaukee County since April 14 as residents continue to pick up the pieces after last week's storms.

The hardest-hit neighborhoods are in the 53218 and 53209 ZIP codes, covering areas like Havenwoods, McGovern Park, Glendale, and Brown Deer.

Watch: Impact 211 damage reports numbers:

Impact 211 reports damage reports numbers from last week's storms, flooding

Families are asking for financial help and cleanup kits. Impact 211 is stepping in to connect them with food assistance and repair services.

The agency is also taking dozens of calls from neighboring places like Waukesha and Jefferson Counties.

By comparison, Impact 211 collected nearly 27,000 damage reports after the August 2025 flooding.

You can file a damage report with Impact 211 here.

The Top Five Milwaukee ZIP Codes, courtesy of Impact 211:

53218 – 58

53209 – 53

53206 – 43

53216 – 34

53225 - 28

Reports from other counties:

Waukesha – 17

Jefferson – 9

Walworth – 9

Racine – 4

Ozaukee- 4

Kenosha – 3

Dodge – 2

Washington – 1

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