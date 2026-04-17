WAUKESHA — The rising Fox River has breached its banks in downtown Waukesha, prompting the city to close streets and park heavy snowplows on a local bridge to prevent structural shifting.

TMJ4 Snowplows parked on Barstow Street bridge. (April 17, 2026)

On the Barstow Street bridge, the city parked large snowplow trucks filled with gravel. Waukesha officials said the strong water flow could cause the bridge deck to lift or shift due to its construction, so the trucks are being used to weigh it down. The city took the same protective measure last year in August.

Watch: The Fox River is flooding, causing concern for possible damage to bridges and other areas nearby in Waukesha.

Waukesha residents watching Fox River as city parks snowplows to prevent bridges from shifting

The high waters have drawn people to the riverwalk throughout the day to observe the flooding. TMJ4 spoke to residents who are watching the river to see what is possibly coming next.

TMJ4 Randy Brown stands with his wife next to the Fox River.

"It is crazy to me how high the water has gotten," Randy Brown said.

"This is wild," John Herod said.

"They don’t know how high the river is going to get so they want to prevent things from happening, which is a good idea," Ezequiel Mendez said.

TMJ4 Ezequiel Mendez, a longtime Waukesha resident, stands next to the Fox River.

The flooding extends beyond downtown. Bethesda Park has filled with water, nearly reaching nearby homes. On Marshal Street, the river has flowed into the road and is moving toward houses, forcing homeowners' sump pumps to work overtime.

TMJ4 Jamie Walz lives across from Bethesda Park.

"This is about as high as it has been in the last 10 years or so," Jamie Walz said.

TMJ4 The river has flooded Bethesda Park in Waukesha.

Residents are relying on their pumps to keep the river out of their homes ahead of more expected rain tonight.

TMJ4 Deborah Haley looks out at her street which has filled with water.

"My basement is dry," Deborah Haley said. "I have two sump pumps in my basemen,"

"Well that is what I was worried about," Haley said.

City officials are asking the public to stay back from the river on Barstow Street and maintain a safe distance while observing the rising water.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip