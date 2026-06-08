WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha man accused of killing his neighbor opened his murder trial Monday by referencing an interview he gave to TMJ4 before he was arrested or even a suspect — arguing the conversation proves his innocence.

TMJ4 Reporter Rebecca Klopf speaks to murder suspect Kevin Lychwick at his apartment, hours after a body was found. (Oct. 31, 2024)

Kevin Lychwick, 63, is representing himself in the case after firing three attorneys appointed to represent him. He is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor, 56-year-old Carlos Maldonado, whose body was found outside his apartment building wrapped in plastic and bound with duct tape.

TMJ4 Kevin Lychwick giving his opening statements (June 8, 2026)

Lychwick began the morning of his trial quiet and calm. He repeatedly asked for a delay, saying he was sick before jury selection even began.

Watch: Waukesha murder suspect cites TMJ4 interview with Rebecca Klopf in opening statement

Waukesha murder suspect cites TMJ4 interview with Rebecca Klopf in opening statement

“I am suffering. I am tired, and I am exhausted. I am not up for this. I am not up to defending my properly. There is a travesty of justice occurring here today,” said Lychwick.

TMJ4 A note that the prosecutor says includes a hit list.

The judge said he would not allow any additional continuances, and he knew of his health issues. Lychwick had also fired three attorneys in the last year and a half and wanted time to find another. The judge also denied that, so Lychwick represented himself in court.

By the time he gave his opening statements, his tone shifted quickly. Prosecutors objected nearly every 60 seconds as he repeatedly violated the judge's pretrial rulings.

TMJ4 Kevin Lychwick is court acting as his own lawyer.

"Objection," prosecutor Daniel Tombasco said at multiple points during Lychwick's statement. "Again, he is violating the courts pretrial ruling," Tombasco said.

The judge agreed and talked to him multiple times about sticking to what he could discuss in court.

Then Lychwick referenced a conversation TMJ4 reporter Rebecca Klopf had with him at his apartment building on October 31, 2024 — Halloween Day. It was the day after police discovered Maldonado's body. He cited that interview multiple times, though he initially got Rebecca’s first name wrong.

TMJ4 Konrad Lychwick lives in the apartments where a body was found outside.

"As I told Channel 4, Leslie Klopf, who interviewed me. This whole thing was bizarre. Right around Halloween, they find the poor man. Nobody hear anything," Lychwick said. "Again, as I told Ms. Klopf, we are all good people in the building. We mind our own business," Lychwick said.

He did make those statements to Rebecca Klopf the day Maldonado's body was found — along with some jokes.

"It is just dead, excuse the pun. Bad choice of words," Lychwick said in the October 2024 interview.

TMJ4 Konrad Lychwick lives in the apartments where a body was found outside.

Prosecutors say it is Lychwick's own words that will work against him. They told the jury they plan to present a handwritten hit list that included six names. They say Lychwick wrote the word "neutralized" next to Maldonado's name. Prosecutors also say the murder weapon was found in Lychwick's vehicle.

"They found the holy grail of evidence—a 1939 Luger firearm," Tombasco said.

Lychwick maintained his innocence before the jury.

"Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, quite frankly, I am not guilty of this crime," Lychwick said. "I am not a killer.”

The trial is expected to last all week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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