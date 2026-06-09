WAUKESHA, Wis. — Kevin Lychwick, the Waukesha man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor, spent much of the second day of his murder trial yelling at the judge, keeping his eyes closed, and fashioning makeshift earplugs from materials in the courtroom.

READ ALSO | Waukesha murder suspect cites TMJ4 interview with Rebecca Klopf in opening statement

Lychwick, 63, is acting as his own lawyer. He refused to bring his papers or his glasses into court Tuesday and declined to change out of his jail clothes. Instead, he sat looking disheveled in an orange jumpsuit.

The outbursts began as soon as the courtroom doors opened to the public.

"Mr. Lychwick, good morning," Judge David Mass of Waukesha County Circuit Court said.

Lychwick responded by shouting.

"Good morning, nothing, your honor. I am not well. I protest these proceedings. I need to lay down. I am not prepared to defend myself in this matter," Lychwick said.

TMJ4 Kevin Lychwick sits in court with messy hair and in a wheelchair.

The trial has been delayed multiple times leading up to its start because of health issues with Lychwick. Throughout Tuesday's hearing, he repeatedly yelled about his health and how tired he was.

At one point, Judge Mass noted that Lychwick appeared to have placed something in his ears.

Watch: Waukesha man yells at judge, sleeps and makes earplugs on Day 2 of his murder trial

Waukesha man yells at judge, sleeps and makes earplugs on Day 2 of his murder trial

"I have been advised by my deputy you have something in your ears? Is that true?" Mass said.

"That's my business. It's true. And they are going to stay there as far as I'm concerned," Lychwick said.

TMJ4 Kevin Lychwick appears to have something in his ears.

Lychwick is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor, Carlos Maldonado. Before Lychwick was arrested, he spoke exclusively to TMJ4 reporter Rebecca Klopf on October 31, 2024.

TMJ4 Reporter Rebecca Klopf speaks to murder suspect Kevin Lychwick at his apartment, hours after a body was found. (Oct. 31, 2024)

Police found Maldonado's body wrapped in plastic outside their apartment building less than 24 hours earlier.

TMJ4 Investigators hold up a rope to the jury in the Kevin Lychwick murder trial.

During Tuesday's hearing, investigators showed rope found tied to a chair in Lychwick's apartment that was the same kind of rope wrapped around Maldonado's body. Investigators also showed a handwritten note they described as a "hit list," with the word "neutralized" written next to Carlos Maldonado's name.

TMJ4 Court exhibit- a note in Kevin Lychwick's handwritting with Carlos Maldonado's name on it.

"Carlos Maldonado's name is on here, correct," a prosecutor said while presenting the note.

When the judge asked about adding exhibits such as the note to the record, Lychwick typically responded with outbursts.

"I'm here under duress. This trial is a shame. I am being railroaded," Lychwick said.

TMJ4 Konrad Lychwick lives in the apartments where a body was found outside.

Earlier, Lychwick addressed the court directly about his frustrations with the proceedings.

"You have hamstrung me every attempt I have made to defend myself. You denied me my rights," Lychwick said.

TMJ4 Judge Mass address Kevin Lychwick in court.

Judge Mass went on record stating he believed Lychwick was faking being asleep during court.

The trial is expected to wrap up by Friday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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