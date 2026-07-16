WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — Poor air quality has pushed Waukesha County summer day camps indoors, with some programs combining for the day to keep children safe.

TMJ4 Outdoor area at Mukwonago YMCA is empty as the sky is filled with wildfire smoke.

In New Berlin, Hickory Grove, the outdoor-based summer camp from the New Berlin Recreation Department, moved inside. It joined its indoor counterpart at the city's Activity and Recreation Center, known as the Arc. The day's planned field day — originally scheduled at the outdoor location — was relocated entirely indoors.

TMJ4 Indoor playground at the New Berlin ARC.

Katie Roth, Recreation Director for New Berlin, said the decision was straightforward.

Watch: Waukesha County campers happy to move inside for summer camps while under poor air quality

Waukesha County campers happy to move inside for summer camps while under poor air quality

"Because of the air quality, we needed to pivot, and we brought everything inside," said Roth. "We bussed our kids that are usually outside here so we are all together."

The two camps combined inside the Arc made it a little full but they said they made it work.

TMJ4 Katie Roth, Recreation Director for New Berlin, stands in front of kids from both the indoor and outdoor summer camps.

"Everyone is a little uncomfy because we are sharing spaces. Like right now we have 250 people inside this gym, normally we have 50 but it is loud and fun and kind of helps the vibe," Roth said.

A similar situation unfolded at the Mukwonago YMCA, where the outdoor play areas sat empty. The YMCA of Greater Waukesha County runs a fully outdoor camp called Camp Double Eagle, and those campers joined the Mukwonago YMCA day camp for the day.

TMJ4 Aleena Boyce, seven-year-old camper and Blake Schaper, 10 year-old camper, say they are happy not to be at their outdoor camp for the day.

Camp Double Eagle camper Blake Schaper, 10, described what the air quality felt like.

"The smell is hard for me to describe but it is very disturbing," Schaper said.

On a normal day, Schaper said the outdoor camp offers plenty of activities.

"There's archery, there a fort, there's like wooden towers and everything," Schaper said.

Eva Waterski, senior program director at the Mukwonago YMCA, said staff worked to keep the combined group running smoothly.

TMJ4 Eva Waterski is the senior program director at the Mukwonago YMCA.

"Lots of rotation, lots of rotation and communication. The building is big enough to hold them all. But our staff is working together to make sure we are safe," Waterski said.

Seven-year-old camper Aleena Boyce summed up the air quality simply.

"It feels like gross," Boyce said.

When I asked both Boyce and Schaper whether they would want to be outside today, both answered the same way: "No."

New Berlin camps are expected to remain indoors Friday as well.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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