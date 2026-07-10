Waukesha County sets Dec. 15 special County Executive election; interim exec explains process

WAUKESHA — Waukesha County will hold a special election on Dec. 15 to choose a new county executive following the death of Paul Farrow, who passed away after a two-year battle with cancer.

TMJ4 Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, who is a former Republican Party of Wisconsin chair, will attend the RNC as a delegate and serve as a floor whip.

The county board unanimously approved the special election on Friday. But state law complicates the process — and county leaders say there is potential for five different Waukesha County executives in just one year.

Watch: Waukesha Co. sets Dec. 15 special County Executive election, interim exec explains process

Waukesha Co. sets Dec. 15 special County Executive election, interim exec explains process

County Board Chairman Jim Heinrich automatically took office on an interim basis when Farrow died on July 7. State law requires Heinrich to appoint a temporary county executive within 30 days, who will serve until the Dec. 15 special election, when the winner will take over.

TMJ4 Jim Heinrich

The winner of that special election will then serve until the April general election, when Farrow's term was set to expire. The winner of the spring election will serve a four-year term.

Heinrich said the special election cannot be held in November alongside the general election because the county executive is a nonpartisan elected position, which is dictated by state statute.

"It seems to make zero sense, especially on tight budgets nowadays that we have to incur additional costs for the special election. But that's not something the county can control," Heinrich said.

The county executive oversees county government, from day-to-day functions to preparing and approving the county's budget. Heinrich said voters should not expect any policy or funding changes over the next several months.

"I'm not looking for somebody that will reinvent the wheel. I'm looking for somebody that continues the services that we provide as set out by County Executive Farrow," Heinrich said.

Heinrich said he will appoint the next interim county executive on July 28. He did not say who he has picked for the role.

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