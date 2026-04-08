WAUKESHA, Wis. — The city of Waukesha has a new Democratic-backed mayor in traditionally red Waukesha County. Common Council president Alicia Halvensleben is the new mayor-elect, defeating Republican State Representative Scott Allen with 51% of the vote. In a very tight race, Halvensleben won by approximately 450 votes to become the first Democratic-backed candidate elected in 12 years.

TMJ4 Common Council President Alicia Halvensleben was elected as the Waukesha mayor.

With longtime Mayor Shawn Reilly deciding not to run for a fourth term, the Waukesha mayoral race was wide open. Reilly had been a longtime Republican until he left the party after the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. He then became an Independent.

Watch: Voters provide insight into the democratic flip in Waukesha's mayoral race

Voters weigh in the democratic flip in Waukesha's mayoral race

While some voters were caught off guard to see the Democratic-backed candidate win in what is considered a Republican stronghold in the state, others felt there is a shift in Waukesha politics.

"I thought Allen would win," said voter Michael Resinske.

"I lived in this community for many years, and again we need to move in a different direction," said Deborah Schuett another voter.

TMJ4 Deborah Schuett is a Waukesha voter.

"It feels like it has gone more purple in the last 4 or 5 years. So that is just a trend more towards the blue," said voter William Glaser.

TMJ4 William Glaser

The city of Waukesha voted to re-elect President Donald Trump just two years ago. Waukesha County voters also chose Trump in 2016, 2020 and 2024. However, the margin by which Trump has won in the county has shrunk.

While Halvensleben won, voters did not overwhelmingly support one political party over the other.

"We knew that this was going to be a tight race. This is a city on the cusp, so we were prepared for anything," Halvensleben said.

TMJ4 Common Council president Alicia Halvensleben (left) is the new mayor-elect, defeating Republican State Representative Scott Allen during the April election.

Voters that TMJ4 News spoke to had trouble naming one issue that helped them pick between the candidates. Many said they came out for the Wisconsin Supreme Court but also wanted a voice in choosing their next local leader.

TMJ4 Michael Resinske

"Of course I care about taxes and the school," Resinske said.

"We need a change," Schuett said.

Halvensleben gets sworn in on April 21.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Headline Democrat-backed Alicia Halvensleben wins Waukesha mayoral race in a traditionally Republican county.

Short Headline Democrat-backed Alicia Halvensleben wins the Waukesha mayoral race.

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