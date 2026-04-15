LISBON — Residents in Sussex and Lisbon are cleaning up after an EF-2 tornado tore through a neighborhood, damaging homes, downing trees, and scattering debris across properties.

The National Weather Service said the tornado reached peak winds of about 120 mph, carving a path through parts of the area in a matter of minutes.

Watch: One man describes how he and his family reacted once learning that an EF2 tornado touched down in the Village of Lisbon on Tuesday.

'Very scary and very devastating’: Families clean up after EF-2 tornado in Village of Lisbon

Tim Cesar said he and his family were inside their home when the storm hit.

“We ran downstairs, and as soon as we got down, we heard a loud explosion,” Cesar said.

TMJ4 News Tim Cesar.

The storm ripped apart his garage and sent glass flying throughout his home.

“Inside my house is covered in glass everywhere,” Cesar said through tears.

“It was very scary and very devastating for my family and me.”

Cesar said at least four homes in the area took the worst of the damage, with neighbors stepping in to help each other clear debris and secure properties ahead of more possible storms.

“Neighbors are here helping us clean up,” Cesar said. “We’re trying to get ahead of it a little bit. The insurance company is going to come by tomorrow, and hopefully we can get the rest of this cleaned up.”

Next door, Brooke and Carter Woods said they watched the tornado move directly through their land.

“It was green and eerie… we watched it come through, right through our field and woods,” Brooke Woods said.

Woods said the storm destroyed structures on their property, including a small shelter for their cow, Penny, which was lifted during the tornado. The animal survived.

TMJ4 News Brooke and her son Carter Woods alongside their cow, Penny.

Cleanup is now underway across their property, with family members cutting up fallen trees and removing debris. The family hopes to salvage their land in time for the season.

“Cutting up trees, bucking up trees, cleaning up debris,” Woods said. “Hopefully we’ll still be able to hay this field.”

With more rain in the forecast, residents say the urgency to clean up and secure damaged homes is growing.

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