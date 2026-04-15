This morning, utility crews were out near the Lisbon Presbyterian Church in Sussex, trying to assess the damage done by a radar-confirmed tornado reported last night.
WATCH: Crews begin cleanup after radar-confirmed tornado in Sussex
TMJ4's Andrea Albers took photos and video of everything from massive trees torn out of the ground, to siding ripped off of homes, to power poles snapped in half.
A radar-confirmed tornado was reported Tuesday in Sussex, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Halbach.
Halbach says crews with the National Weather Service will begin surveying the damage there on Wednesday morning.
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