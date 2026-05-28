WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — Muskego and Delafield are reviewing their city ordinances according to police after a surge in complaints about e-bikes and electric scooters in Waukesha County.

WATCH: Waukesha County cities consider ordinances as e-bike and scooter complaints grow

Two Waukesha County cities consider ordinances as e-bike and scooter complaints grow

Multiple law enforcement agencies in the area — including the Muskego, Delafield and Pewaukee police departments and the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office — have responded to the complaints with social media posts reminding residents of the laws governing e-bikes and scooters, which can vary by municipality.

TMJ4 E-bike

Residents have flooded Waukesha County social media pages with concerns about the vehicles in recent weeks. Comments have included:

Shutterstock A person gets ready to get on an e-bike.

"Speed of those E-bikes and scooters are crazy fast."

"E-bikes have almost run down me and my dog."

"Young boy, maybe 12yo, flew by on my drivers side doing a wheelie."

"They were riding non-legal minibikes now."

Under Wisconsin law, e-bikes are street legal and allowed on the road as long as the rider is 16 years or older. However, Tim Sommer, who rides a bike, said not everyone is following the rules.

WisDOT

"When you people and that doing full throttle down the sidewalk that breaking isn't going to stop them as fast," Sommer said.

TMJ4 Tim Sommer rides a bike in Waukesha.

Brian Battista ditched his car and relies exclusively on his e-bike for transportation. He said he has ridden it year-round and in all weather conditions.

"I have ridden it during the winter. I have ridden it during the summer, in the rain," Battista said.

TMJ4 Brian Battista rides an e-bike.

Battista believes younger riders can use e-bikes safely, but said adults need to take responsibility.

"I think it is parents have to be more cautious about what they are buying and monitor their kid," Battista said.

Not all residents have had negative experiences. Kelly Jordan, who bikes with her son, said she is open to sharing the road and paths with e-bike and scooter riders.

"I don't really have an issues with them as long as they stay safe and follow any rules that need to be followed," Jordan said.

TMJ4 Kelly Jordan rides a bikes with her son.

The laws governing e-bikes and scooters vary depending on the type of vehicle.

Waukesha County Sheriff's Office

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