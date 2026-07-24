Town of Delafield voters to decide on $450K fire department referendum

TOWN OF DELAFIELD, Wis. — Town of Delafield voters will decide in August whether to approve a $450,000 referendum to fund additional staffing for Lake Country Fire & Rescue.

TMJ4 Equipment lockers at Lake Country Fire and Rescue

The measure is the second phase of a staffing plan the Town of Delafield approved three years ago. Lake Country Fire & Rescue says growing call volume has made the additional staffing necessary. Assistant Chief Jeremy Wachtl said the funding would expand daily coverage across the department's three stations.

“This will get us to 12 people a day on the line 24/7 between three stations.”

TMJ4 Assistant Chief Jeremy Wachtl for Lake Country Fire and Rescue

Residents Pat Niemi and Stephanie Jenkins said they are familiar with the department's workload.

“They are busy all the time,” Niemi said.

TMJ4 Pat Niemi lives near the Lake Country Fire and Rescue Department.

Jenkins, who lives in a senior facility, said the department responds frequently to her community.

“We live in a senior facility, and we use them quite often.”

Wachtl said the referendum is part of a broader effort to transition Lake Country from a volunteer and part-time fire service to full-time firefighters.

“They aren’t around like they used to be. Too many commitments, the education and the training that is required to be a firefighter-paramedic is way above what most people can do on their side gig or at home at night,” Wachtl said.

Town of Delafield

For the average Town of Delafield homeowner with an $800,000 home, the tax increase would amount to $142 a year.

Jenkins said she supports the referendum.

"It is a good idea because we really need them,” Jenkins said.

TMJ4 Stephanie Jenkins

Niemi said she has not yet decided how she will vote.

Residents with questions about the referendum can attend an open house at the Town of Delafield Fire Station on Thursday, July 30, at 6 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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