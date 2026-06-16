MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Authorities have charged Lenzy Ward, 23, with attempted homicide and hit-and-run following a weekend incident in Menomonee Falls.
A warrant is now out for Ward's arrest. He remains at large.
READ ALSO | Nurse helps man struck by car; son sought in Menomonee Falls case
Ward's mugshot is being published because he remains at large and officers are actively looking for him.
Watch: Son charged with attempted homicide after police say he ran over his father in Menomonee Falls
The incident happened Saturday at approximately 7 p.m. near Shady Lane Elementary School. Ward's father was left with life-threatening head injuries.
A neighbor, who is a nurse, witnessed the aftermath from her home and went to help the victim.
Police were still at the scene continuing their investigation on Monday.
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