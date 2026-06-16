MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Authorities have charged Lenzy Ward, 23, with attempted homicide and hit-and-run following a weekend incident in Menomonee Falls.

A warrant is now out for Ward's arrest. He remains at large.

READ ALSO | Nurse helps man struck by car; son sought in Menomonee Falls case

Ward's mugshot is being published because he remains at large and officers are actively looking for him.

Watch: Son charged with attempted homicide after police say he ran over his father in Menomonee Falls

Police search for hit-and-run suspect

The incident happened Saturday at approximately 7 p.m. near Shady Lane Elementary School. Ward's father was left with life-threatening head injuries.

A neighbor, who is a nurse, witnessed the aftermath from her home and went to help the victim.

Police were still at the scene continuing their investigation on Monday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip