Son allegedly hits father with car, flees scene

VILLAGE OF MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A father was struck by a vehicle driven by his adult son Saturday night following an argument, according to Menomonee Falls police.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. at St. Thomas Drive and Roosevelt Drive.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The son fled the scene, and a temporary felony warrant has been issued.

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