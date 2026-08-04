Some people point to construction for Oconomowoc’s slower July

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Downtown Oconomowoc typically draws crowds during the summer, but some businesses say July has been different. A stretch of road next to Fowler Lake has been under construction all summer, and some point to it as causing headaches for businesses and visitors alike.

Dale Oestreich, a cyclist who likes to bike in Oconomowoc, said getting around the area is easier on two wheels than four with Lisbon Street closed.

"It does make things harder," Oestreich said.

TMJ4 Construciton on Lisbon Street in Oconomowoc.

Oestreich noted that access points through the area are limited because of the lakes.

"There are only so many access points across because of all the lakes," Oestreich said.

Shoppers have also taken notice of the quieter streets. Gina Van Opens, who was shopping in the area, said the lack of foot traffic surprised her.

TMJ4 Gina Van Opens is an Oconomowoc resident.

"I'm really surprised there are not more people out here," Van Opens said.

When asked if downtown was busy, Van Opens said it was not.

"I feel bad for the businesses in here," Van Opens said.

TMJ4 Dale Oestreich regularly bikes around Oconomowoc.

Some business owners describe the summer as mixed. While some call it a normal July, others say there has been a noticeable slowdown. Some point to the construction as a deterrent, but Robert Duffy, economic development director for Visit Oconomowoc, said the weather — including poor air quality days — may be a bigger factor.

"Like I said, July was the hottest month in a long time. I think that is some of it," Duffy said.

Duffy said the summer is not over. He spoke at Kids Fest, which marks the start of a free activity nearly every day for the next month.

TMJ4 Robert Duffy is the director of economic development for Visit Oconomowoc.

"Kids Fest is the kick off to a very busy month. Oconomowoc celebrates in summer and in August," Duffy said.

Construction on Lisbon Street is expected to wrap up in September.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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