Sneak peek: Owners take us inside Oscar's Frozen Custard as it reopens after 2024 fire

TOWN OF BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Oscar's Frozen Custard in Brookfield has reopened more than a year and a half after a fire destroyed the building in November 2024.

TMJ4 A cone is on the floor of the main dining room in the rebuilt Oscar's Frozen Custard.

The new building is taller than the original and features a larger outdoor patio and a double drive-through — an upgrade owners say customers had long been requesting.

TMJ4 A double drive-through and bigger patio are now at the newly rebuilt Oscar's Frozen Custard.

On Monday, Oscar's held a friends, family and rebuild crew reopening event.

TMJ4 Cones sit on the shelf of the newly rebuilt Oscar's Frozen Custard

Among those invited was the fire department, and Fire Chief John-Paul Schilling received the first cone of the day. Owners Susie and Jim Taylor said he was with them the day the restaurant was destroyed.

TMJ4 Town of Brookfield Fire Chief John-Paul Schilling stands with Susie's Taylor holding the first cone from the newly reopened Oscar's.

"I can remember you watching," Susie Taylor said. "The winds were so strong that the flames were going from one end of the roof to the other."

TMJ4 New cone station at the newly rebuilt Oscar's Frozen Custard.

For many employees, the reopening is a homecoming. Several have worked at the Brookfield location for decades.

TMJ4 Some of the construction workers who help to build Oscar's enjoy the first burgers inside the new restaurant.

"I started 33 years ago," said Laurie Linstead, an administrative assistant at Oscar's Frozen Custard.

"I have been here about 20 years," said Margie Paczesny, a trainer at Oscar's Frozen Custard.

TMJ4 Long time Oscar's employees Laurie Linstead (left) and Margie Paczesny have been at the Brookfield location for decades.

Managers Zach Taylor and Jimmy Taylor also have deep roots at the location.

"We both started working here as teenagers," Zach Taylor said. "There is something special about coming right here."

TMJ4 Zach Taylor stands behind the counter at Oscar's where he started working as a teenager.

The short commute back to the Brookfield location is also a welcome change for the two managers.

"It is nice having a 12-minute commute," Zach Taylor said.

"Seven minutes for me," Jimmy Taylor said.

TMJ4 Jimmy Taylor stands at the counter of the newly rebuilt Oscar's Frozen Custard.

Employees say they are also looking forward to reconnecting with the regulars who have been coming in for years.

TMJ4 Jim and Susie Taylor, the owners of Oscar's Frozen Custard stand inside the newly rebuilt Town of Brookfield locaiton.

"We have seen some of them come in here for decades," Linstead said.

"Looking forward to seeing old friends. That's how it feels," Paczesny said.

TMJ4 The new dining room inside Oscar's Frozen Custard.

Oscar's Frozen Custard opens to the public at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip