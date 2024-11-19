Watch Now
Fire damages Oscar's Frozen Custard in Brookfield

Fire crews responded to a large fire at Oscar's Frozen Custard overnight in Brookfield. That fire left behind a lot of damage.
Posted

TMJ4's Sydni Eure was at the scene Tuesday morning and saw a lot of damage left behind.

TMJ4 is still working to learn what may have caused the fire, but we do know the building caught fire around 1:00 Tuesday morning. A viewer sent us some of the video you can see below:

Fire damages Oscar's Frozen Custard in Brookfield

The Oscar's in Brookfield that caught fire is just one of three — the others are in West Allis and Franklin.

