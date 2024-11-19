Fire crews responded to a large fire at Oscar's Frozen Custard overnight in Brookfield.

TMJ4's Sydni Eure was at the scene Tuesday morning and saw a lot of damage left behind.

TMJ4 is still working to learn what may have caused the fire, but we do know the building caught fire around 1:00 Tuesday morning. A viewer sent us some of the video you can see below:

Fire damages Oscar's Frozen Custard in Brookfield

The Oscar's in Brookfield that caught fire is just one of three — the others are in West Allis and Franklin.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip