NEW BERLIN, Wis. — A popular food truck that has spent nearly a decade in New Berlin will not return this summer, the owner says it is because of the strict city regulations. Alex Obradovich is getting ready for another season of cooking and selling from his food truck, Firewise BBQ. But his usual May opening will not include the city of New Berlin.

TMJ4 Alex Obradovich sits inside his food truck Firewise BBQ.

"We looked as much as we could, and we just couldn't find anywhere that would work for us. A lot of the city is unusable for parking for a food truck," Obradovich said.

Watch: Popular food truck says strict regulation forced it to leave New Berlin for Muskego

Popular food truck says strict regulation forced it to leave New Berlin for Muskego

In 2024, the New Berlin Common Council passed an ordinance requiring food trucks to be 150 feet from the property line of other restaurants or places that sell food. Streets are not counted in that distance. The council says it did it because it did not want to infringe on brick-and-mortar businesses.

TMJ4 Alex Obradovich closes up his food truck.

"I have an issue with locating a food truck adjacent or right next to an existing business that is paying property taxes," Ald. Ken Harenda said during the 2024 meeting.

Alderman Joe Stribl said in a written comment: “Again, nothing has changed with the ordinance. The only thing that has changed is businesses are moving into the city who are building buildings, which is a great thing for our community."

Firewise BBQ used to set up in the Burghardt's lot during the summer. However, an ice cream shop is now being built where Obradovich parked, so he had to leave. He could not find another place in the city to set up.

TMJ4 Alex Obradovich stands in front of his food truck which he will now take to Muskego on days he used to go to New Berlin.

"A food truck is not going to park out in the countryside where there are no people and no businesses and nobody driving by, so the areas that are busier, they have pretty much made them unusable," Obradovich said.

One of the other food trucks in the city did not want to go on camera but told me they are not bothered by the regulations.

"We never had any issues at all," said the worker who did not give his name.

Firewise BBQ will now be in Muskego on the days it used to be in the Burghardt parking lot.

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