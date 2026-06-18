Police arrest man accused of running over his father in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police have arrested a man accused of attempting to kill his father by running over him with his car, according to a news release.

Lenzy Ward, 23, was arrested at a residence in Milwaukee on Wednesday, the Menomonee Falls Police Department says.

Police say Ward admitted to driving the suspect vehicle at the time of the crash. He was then turned over to the Waukesha County Jail, where he will await his court date.

Previous coverage: Son allegedly hits father with car, flees scene:

Son allegedly hits father with car, flees scene

"We are grateful for the citizen bystanders and the members of the Menomonee Falls Fire Department who acted quickly in providing life-saving efforts to the victim in this incident," the news release from police says. "We are also thankful for the investigative assistance provided by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Milwaukee Police Department."

The incident happened last Saturday at approximately 7 p.m. near Shady Lane Elementary School. Ward's father was left with life-threatening head injuries.

A neighbor, who is a nurse, witnessed the aftermath from her home and went to help the victim.

Ward had previously been charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, and hit and run causing great bodily harm.

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