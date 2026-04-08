Pewaukee voters talk State Supreme Court race

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — The race everyone in the state gets to vote on is the Wisconsin is the state Supreme Court race. TMJ4 spoke to Waukesha County voters ahead of conservative candidate Judge Maria Lazar's watch party in Pewaukee on what drove them to the polls.

TMJ4 City of Pewaukee polling location.

Lazar hopes to hang onto a seat for the conservative minority. Conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley is retiring from the court. Although this race will not change who controls the state's highest court, Lazar hopes to stop the liberal majority from growing on the bench.

"The importance of keeping some balance on the Supreme Court. I didn’t care for the candidate on the other side, where the candidate we voted for has conservative values," Pewaukee voter Peter Pochowski.

TMJ4 Pewaukee voter Peter Pochowski says the Wisconsin Supreme Court race brought him out to the polls.

Lazar is an anti-abortion judge and a former Waukesha County judge. She also worked for the Department of Justice under Governor Scott Walker.

Wisconsin GOP Chair Brian Schimming said he is happy to see a lot of undecided voters going into this election.

"On the last Marquette poll which is the gold standard in this state it showed an enormous people undecided. That had to make the Chris Taylor people who have been spending money like crazy pretty nervous. Which is why I think you saw President Obama come in, you saw extra money come in the last couple of weeks. You can say whatever you want they are nervous about Maria Lazar," Schimming said.

Another Pewaukee voter, Greg Koepp says he came out for all of the races but shared his family's approach to the election.

TMJ4 Pewaukee voter Greg Koepp (right) came out to vote with his son.

"We all talk as a family and we all have our reasons and the certain people that we owe for and if they don’t win it is your fault if you don’t get out and vote," Koepp said.

The last time a conservative won a state Supreme Court seat was 2019. Lazar will be watching the results come in at the Ingelside Hotel in Pewaukee.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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