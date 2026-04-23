DELAFIELD — A report of a burglary at a Delafield home Wednesday morning drew a serious police response, only to end up being a teen with a water gun.

The Delafield Police Department is now warning of the potential dangers associated with games like senior assassin and Nerf wars.

Watch: How one teenager involved in a game of "senior assassin" prompted a burglary call to the Delafield Police Department on Wednesday morning.

‘Senior assassin’ game sparks burglary scare in Delafield, Waukesha-area; parents react

Delafield police say around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday officers from multiple agencies responded to a report of a burglary at a home. They say the mother of the home called because someone was trying to enter their home.

"Caller thinks that their son's friends could be playing a prank, but the caller's son isn't in high school," a dispatcher said.

Delafield Police Department body camera video shows officers pulling up to the house find a 17-year-old with a water gun in his hand.

"Put it down... That was dumb," an officer said.

The teen followed orders from the officers and explained that he was alone playing a single-player game.

"My phone is over there, my water gun is over there," the teen said.

Officers picked up the squirt gun and shared a lesson.

"You want to know a really great way to get shot? Is when the cops show up, you raise it and point it at them. I know you didn't mean to, but that barrel came towards me. You want to know, that's, that's how you get shot over something stupid," an officer said.

Police say the family that made the call is not pressing charges. They say they support kids having fun, whether it is senior assassin or Nerf wars, but that this kind of behavior crosses a line.

TMJ4 spoke with parents in Waukesha County about the fine line of senior assassin games and Nerf wars. Parents who have high school students in the area say awareness is key.

"It is a fun activity that does bond kids and have a lot of fun. It's, it's meant to be really innocent," Jennifer Aune said. "There is truly concerns that can make people feel threatened or make them feel concerned for their own safety. And that's kind of where that fine line is."

"They have to be cognizant of when they are approaching these houses, and maybe the reaction they're going to get from these parents," Michelle Norgaard said.

"In today's day, you never know if there's guns in the home for protection and something tragic could happen," Sarah said.

Delafield police say if you are partaking in these activities, there is a way to do it safely and responsibly. They have general rules to follow:



Do not enter property

Do not try to enter any property without permission.

Let people in your home know if you are participating in this event.

If you see the police, do not hide, drop anything that may resemble a weapon and comply with commands.

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