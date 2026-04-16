One man died after being struck by lightning in Waukesha on Wednesday night

WAUKESHA — One man died after being struck by lightning on Wednesday night, the City of Waukesha announced in a statement on Thursday morning.

First responders responded to a call at a Waukesha business on the 2000 block of Gold Road at around 7:43 p.m. after receiving a report of an adult male on the ground.

The caller had reported that a man was on the ground and was unsure if he was breathing. A thunderstorm was occurring at the time of the call.

Storyblocks Thunderbolt over cereal field at summer time storm

Officers arrived at the location and found an unresponsive adult male in his 40s. Police and Fire personnel began life-saving efforts.

He was transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man may have been struck by lightning while walking through the parking lot during the storm.

Witnesses and physical evidence seen at the scene were consistent with a lightning strike. According to the City, they believe the victim is from out of State.

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