Organizers at the Oconomowoc Community Theater are warning theatergoers about ticket scams targeting their upcoming summer production of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" after multiple people were scammed or nearly scammed.

WATCH: Oconomowoc theater cast says scammers targeted their friends and family

Oconomowoc theater cast says scammers targeted their friends and family

Maria Hanson, president of the Oconomowoc Community Theater, said the scams caught them off guard.

TMJ4 Cast member Lisa Nelson Brandon shows how easily she found fake tickets on a third party website for the show Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat.

"The last thing we thought it would be was theater. Who is going to be scamming tickets? Community theater, right."

Cast member Lisa Nelson Brandon discovered the scam when she searched online for tickets to her own show.

"I just typed in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamboat," Nelson Brandon said.

TMJ4 Lisa Nelson Brandon (left) and Maria Hanson stand outside the Oconomowoc Arts Center.

Her search turned up a listing that showed a map and tickets for sale at prices far above what the theater charges.

"Now we are up to $75 and $80," Nelson Brandon said.

Tickets through the theater should cost around $30.

TMJ4 Lisa Nelson Brandon shows a third party website selling fake ticekts that looks similiar to their legitimate page.

The issue came to light last week when a cast member's grandmother said she couldn't afford to attend because of the high prices she had seen online. That prompted Hanson to alert the entire cast.

"There were other stories that popped up that same evening. We made an announcement telling all the cast members, all your family members, that there is a possibility of a scam," Hanson said.

TMJ4 Oconomowoc Arts Center

Oconomowoc Police say local theaters are increasingly becoming targets of ticket scams. People who purchased tickets through fraudulent listings were able to dispute the charges with their credit cards, but police are asking anyone affected to also file a police report.

TMJ4 Oconomowoc Arts Center

Part of what makes the scam effective, Hanson said, is how convincing it looks.

"Part of the issue is it looks like it is coming from us," Hanson said.

The theater has sold out shows in the past, and organizers are concerned families could miss seeing their children or grandchildren perform if they unknowingly purchase fraudulent tickets.

"We were just thinking we have to warn our family and friends," Hanson said.

The only place to purchase legitimate tickets is at the Oconomowoc Arts Center (OAC) website and the link is here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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