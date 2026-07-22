A man accused of hitting and killing an 87-year-old Oconomowoc man asked to be sentenced during a hearing Wednesday, surprising the victim's family and friends who were in the courtroom.

TMJ4 Matthew Brenneck walks into a Waukesha County courtroom.

Matthew Brennecke made the unexpected request during what was scheduled to be a bail hearing in Waukesha County court. The move suggests he will be taking a plea deal. A judge agreed, and Brennecke's plea and sentencing are now scheduled for Monday.

TMJ4 Crash site where Al Eighmy's tractor was hit and went off the road in Oconomowoc.

Brennecke faces charges in connection with the hit-and-run death of Al Eighmy. Eighmy had just finished mowing his church's lawn when he was struck last summer. Investigators say Brennecke left Eighmy to die on the side of the road.

Tyler Eighmy Al Eighmy

Eighmy's daughter, De Ann Eighmy, said the family came to court to speak for her father.

"We are here today because we are his voice, we are his voice," De Ann Eighmy said.

Watch: Oconomowoc family of tractor hit-and-run victim shocked when suspect asks to be sentenced early

Oconomowoc family of tractor hit-and-run victim shocked when suspect asks to be sentenced early

Wednesday's court appearance actually began with two separate hearings. The first addressed new drug charges against Brennecke — possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia — that occurred while he was out on bail. The second was the bail hearing.

TMJ4 Tractor Al Eighmy was driving down an Oconomowoc street after mowing his church's lawn.

During the bail hearing, Brennecke first asked the judge to grant him bail despite the new drug charges. He then asked that if bail was denied, his bail be revoked so the money would be returned to his wife and he would remain in jail.

The judge agreed to return part of the bail money but fined Brennecke $10,000 for not complying with the terms of his bail.

Brennecke then asked whether he could be sentenced immediately rather than waiting for his next scheduled hearing in September. The judge, who is set to retire, agreed and will take his plea and sentencing next week.

TMJ4 Family and friends, Jim Westphal (left), Kathy McMullen, daughter, Debbie Westphal and De Ann Eighmy, daughter, (far right), gather outside of the courtroom.

Family friend Debbie Westphal said returning to court remains painful.

"It it's been over a year. It hurts every time to come back," Westphal said.

Tyler Eighmy Al Eighmy

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Friend Jim Westphal remembered Eighmy fondly.

"Al was the nicest guy, I mean he was the nicest guy," Jim Westphal said.

De Ann Eighmy said the family will be back in court for the sentencing.

"We will be here next week for sure," De Ann Eighmy said.

When asked whether the development brought relief, Kathy McMullen, another of Eighmy's daughters, said the family is not there yet.

"Not yet, not yet," McMullen said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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