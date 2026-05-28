New Berlin 8th grader finishes as back-to-back Scripps National Spelling Bee semifinalist

A New Berlin 8th grader finished as a Scripps National Spelling Bee semifinalist again this year.

"I just like the experience of going up there and competing. I find it fun," Ethan said.

Allison Robbert/AP Photo/Allison Robbert Ethan Robert, 13, of New Berlin, Wis., competes during the first preliminary round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 26, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert)

Ethan Robert, a 13-year-old student at Eisenhower Middle and High School in New Berlin, tied for 30th place at the Scripps National Spelling Bee — his second consecutive year reaching the semifinals.

Watch: This 8th grader is making New Berlin proud on the national stage:

New Berlin 8th grader is a back-to-back National Spelling Bee semifinalist

“Ethan, congratulations on another top finish. We are very proud,” said Dr. Kavya Shivashankar, head judge of the Scripps National Spelling Bee,

TMJ4 Ethan Robert mispelled the word wachna in the semi-finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Students and staff at Eisenhower followed Ethan's progress throughout the competition.

“There’s a movement by students to keep teachers updated and keep tabs on Ethan and when he is going, and I have been in classrooms where students have told teachers stop what they are doing and to put it up on their boards," Principal Matthew Buckley said.

TMJ4 Matthew Buckley is the principal of Eisenhower Middle/High School.

Ethan is already taking AP classes as an 8th grader, and Buckley said his standardized test scores are consistently among the highest at the school.

Allison Robbert/AP Photo/Allison Robbert Ethan Robert, 13, of New Berlin, Wis., competes during the semifinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert)

"He is going to top out all of our classes. He is just, he's brilliant," Buckley said. "He is inspirational.”

Ethan said his love of reading is what drives his spelling ability — not genetics. His parents say they are not strong spellers themselves.

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