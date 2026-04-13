LAC LA BELLE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is looking into short-term and long-term safety improvements at the intersection of Highway 67 and McMahon Road following a crash that killed 10-year-old Jack Oudenhoven.

TMJ4 Memorial for 10-year-old Jack Oudenhoven killed at the intersection of Highway 67 and McMahon Road.

On March 25, police say the vehicle the 10-year-old was riding in was waiting to turn onto McMahon Road when it was hit from behind by a 34-year-old driver.

Neighbors like Sandra Hansen still bring flowers to the memorial at the intersection. Hansen lives just down the street and regularly stops to add something for her neighbors.

TMJ4 Sandra Hansen stands at the intersection of Highway 67 and McMahon Road by 10-year-old Jack Oudenhoven's memorial.

"I thought today was a beautiful day to remember him, too, so I brought some flowers," Hansen said."I drive through here every day. I think about when my kids were little."

TMJ4 Sandra Hansen still brings flowers to the memorial at the intersection where the crash occurred and 10-year-old Jack Oudenhoven was killed.

There are growing concerns about the intersection as soccer season gets underway. Hundreds of families will be trying to turn at the same place where the crash occurred to get their children to and from Ewald Soccer Fields.

Watch: Neighbors worry about deadly intersection as youth soccer season kicks off

Neighbors worry about deadly intersection as youth soccer season kicks off

Shan Amini is the president of the Milwaukee Wave and the SC Wave, the youth soccer club that uses the fields.

"Practices start this week," Amini said. "Seven days a week out here."

TMJ4 Shan Amini is the president of the Milwaukee Wave and the SC Wave, the youth soccer club that uses the fields next to the crash site.

Amini says there is usually a wait to turn at the intersection, and it is scary because the road is so busy.

"I’m always looking in my rear view mirror when I’m turning onto McMahon because it is a high speed limit," Amini said. "You are completely at the mercy of the other driver because you can’t do anything at that point."

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation met at the crash site with police and elected leaders to discuss how to improve the safety of the intersection. The DOT says they are looking for short-term solutions, which include reflective pavement marking and extra signage. They are also looking for a long-term solution, but say they need to do a deeper evaluation before deciding what happens next.

TMJ4 Intersection where crash occurred.

Amini hopes the solution includes more stop signs or a stoplight. Hansen is advocating for a roundabout. She says she doesn’t want to bring flowers for another family losing a loved one at this intersection.

"At 10 years old, nobody should have to die in an accident like that," Hansen said.

The DOT has no timeline for when any changes will happen.

TMJ4 News reached out to the district attorney's office to see if there will be any charges related to this deadly crash. They said it is still under investigation.

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